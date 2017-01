NASHVILLE, TN – Environmental groups are taking the Tennessee Valley Authority to court.

The litigation is said to be over whether waste from aging, coal-fired power plant near Nashville polluted a major river.

The groups claim that coal ash waste seeped into the Cumberland River.

TVA said they have decades of data proving no impact by plant operations on the river.

The bench trial opens today in federal court.

