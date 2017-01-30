Delta flights grounded second time in six months, not affecting the TriCities

ATLANTA, GA – Delta flights have been grounded this morning after the FAA grounded all delta domestic flights after another technical glitch.

Officials with Delta have said the issue has not affected international flights and planes that were already in the air.

Delta said it is working quickly to resolve this issue.

Flights to and from the Tricities area have not been affected by this issue.

This is the second time in less than six months that the airline had a major IT issue causing flights across the country to be grounded.