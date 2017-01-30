Delta flights grounded second time in six months, not affecting the TriCities

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Delta Air Lines
FILE - In this May 15, 2014, file photo, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-232 lands at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. Delta reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ATLANTA, GA – Delta flights have been grounded this morning after the FAA grounded all delta domestic flights after another technical glitch.

Officials with Delta have said the issue has not affected international flights and planes that were already in the air.

Delta said it is working quickly to resolve this issue.

Flights to and from the Tricities area have not been affected by this issue.

This is the second time in less than six months that the airline had a major IT issue causing flights across the country to be grounded.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s