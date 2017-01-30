Box truck, more than $20K of sound equipment stolen in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- So far in January the Greene County Sheriff’s Department has received 25 complaint calls of stolen vehicles.

Monday morning we spoke with Detective Michelle Holt from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department who said on Friday alone they had three reports of stolen vehicles.

We found out one of those reports was a box truck stolen from a driveway. Holt said inside that truck there was more than $20,000 worth of entertainment and sound equipment inside.

When we met with Holt she showed us a photo of the box truck they have hanging on the wall, to serve as a reminder to deputies to be on the lookout for the most recent vehicle reported stolen in the county.

“The hardest part is the not knowing, hopefully somebody has seen it, will see it, will call in,” Holt said.

Just blocks away from where that photo is hanging, we found it serves as a different reminder for the owner of the stolen box truck, John Brown.

“Well they somehow started it, and just drove off,” Brown said.

Brown recounted the more than $20,000 worth of equipment inside the truck when it was stolen from his driveway.

“PA, microphone, mic stands, couple of bass guitar amps,” Brown said.

Detective Michelle Holt said this report is part of a bigger trend they are seeing with car thefts.

In 2014 there were only 58 reports of stolen vehicles in Greene County, but that number would jump in 2015, and again in 2016.

In the year 2016, there were 158 reports of stolen vehicles in Greene County.

“Mostly what we are seeing right now is a matter of convenience, they are out of a job, they are out of their home, they are just looking for the most convenient thing to take,” Holt said.

Holt said some of these thefts are simply a crime of opportunity, showing us how people leave their keys in places like in the glove compartment, on the dash, or even sitting in the ignition.

“Make it harder for them, don’t make it a matter of convenience for them, don’t leave your keys in there where they are just going to take it,” Holt said.

We also reached out to other law enforcement agencies in the Tri-Cities region to see if they were seeing an increase in reported car thefts.

Washington County and Johnson City Police both said their numbers have stayed relatively low over the past few months.

In Sullivan County and Kingsport, police reported a substantial uptick in stolen vehicles over the past couple of months.

Kingsport Police officials said they have had 16 reports of motor vehicle thefts since the beginning of the year, while Sullivan County said they have had 15 reports so far in the month of January.

If you have any information that could help police in the case of the stolen box truck in Greene County, you are asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.

