JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Our new President has called for jail time, and perhaps a loss of citizenship, for Americans who burn the American flag.

Would such punishments be constitutional? Or would that pesky First Amendment get in the way? We’ll talk to our First Amendment Guy, Doug McKechnie, about this knotty constitutional issue.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.