US service member killed, 4 hurt in raid in Yemen

By Published:
People carry the coffin of a man, who was killed in the recent Saudi-led airstrikes during his funeral, in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
SANAA, Yemen (AP) -The U.S. military says a service member has been killed and three others wounded in raid in Yemen targeting a local al-Qaida affiliate.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement Sunday that another service member was injured in a “hard landing” in a nearby location.

It says the aircraft was unable to fly afterward and “was then intentionally destroyed in place.”

It says 14 fighters from al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula were killed in the assault and that U.S. service members captured “information that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots.”

Yemeni security and tribal officials say the assault in central Bayda province killed three senior al-Qaida leaders.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

