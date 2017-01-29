TN Gov. to deliver State of the State Address on Monday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is set to deliver his annual State of the State Address on Monday night.

Governor Haslam could address his proposed gas tax increase, which would be the first gas tax hike since 1989.

He could also address legislation that would expand access to broadband in rural Tennessee.

His plan would allow nonprofit electric cooperatives offer broadband to their customers. The state’s electric co-ops serve about 2.5 million Tennesseans.

The Governor’s State of the State Address will take place at the State Capitol in Nashville on Monday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.