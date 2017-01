JOHNSON CITY, TN- Science Hill senior linebacker Bryson Tolley announced on Sunday that he will continue his football career at at Tennessee Tech this fall.

The three year starter at linebacker compiled 327 career tackles, 42 for a loss, 11 sacks and 2 interceptions for the Toppers. He had also had one blocked punt and a defensive touchdown.

The Topper captain was named All-State in his junior and senior seasons and was named All-Big East for 3 straight years.