Protesters in Nashville gather over President Trump’s travel ban

By Published:
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on extreme vetting during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on extreme vetting during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Hundreds of people have gathered in Nashville to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Local media reports the crowd made its way Sunday to the office of Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

Without criticizing Trump, Corker said in a statement Sunday evening, “We all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders.” He added that the administration should “immediately make appropriate revisions” to the ban.

Among the speakers was Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, who said “America is stronger and better when we have each other’s back.”

Some of the signs carried by demonstrators read “We will love and protect each other” and “Ya’ll are welcome.”

Trump’s order temporarily suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. It also has halted a Syrian refugee program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s