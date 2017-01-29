Protesters in Nashville gather over President Trump’s travel ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Hundreds of people have gathered in Nashville to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Local media reports the crowd made its way Sunday to the office of Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

Without criticizing Trump, Corker said in a statement Sunday evening, “We all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders.” He added that the administration should “immediately make appropriate revisions” to the ban.

Among the speakers was Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, who said “America is stronger and better when we have each other’s back.”

Some of the signs carried by demonstrators read “We will love and protect each other” and “Ya’ll are welcome.”

Trump’s order temporarily suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. It also has halted a Syrian refugee program.

