PM Trudeau says Canada will take refugees

Sophie Gregoire Justin Trudeau Xavier Trudeau Hadrien Trudeau Ella Grace Trudeau
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, Canada's Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and children Xavier, right, Hadrien, and Ella-Grace, left, walk past crowds to Rideau Hall for Trudeau to be sworn in as prime minister in Ottawa. Trudeau is being criticized by opposition parties for using taxpayer money to pay for two nannies who help to care for his three young children. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

CAIRO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.

Trudeau tweeted Saturday “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada .”

Trudeau also tweeted a picture of him greeting a Syrian child at Toronto’s airport.

Trudeau oversaw the arrival of more than 39,000 Syrian refugees soon after he was elected in late 2015.

The young prime minister has been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump. His government has been trying to balance his liberal view of the world while not offending the new Trump administration.

More than 75 percent of Canada’s exports are to the U.S.

