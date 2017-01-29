Ober Gatlinburg reopens ski slopes after warm weather

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Ober Gatlinburg reopened its ski slopes Saturday after temporarily closing them due to the warm weather.

“We’ve had an unseasonably warm winter,” said Ober Gatlinburg co-owner Kent Anders.

“We had our first day below 40 degrees this past Tuesday, it was the first time in three weeks, so it’s certainly been a challenge.”

The weather has not been the only challenge the amusement park is facing. Two months after the wildfires, business is still down.

“Martin Luther King weekend, which is our busiest weekend of the winter season, even busier than Christmas, we were down almost 50%,” said Anders.

Tourists Danny and Elaine Brewer from Mississippi say their local and national news made it sound like the whole city was destroyed.

“We thought it would be worse. It seemed like the news gave us the wrong information, that Gatlinburg was burned,” said the Brewers.

Anders wants the public to know that all of Ober is up and running, despite the weather or the wildfires.