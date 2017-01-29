‘La La Land’ takes top honors at Producers Guild Awards

This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – “La La Land” has won top honors at the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.

The guild recognized the candy-colored musical with its Darryl F. Zanuck Award for theatrical motion picture production at a ceremony Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California.

For seven of the past eight years, the winner of the producers’ Zanuck prize has gone on to win best picture at the Academy Awards. Last year was an exception: “The Big Short” won the guild award, while “Spotlight” got the Oscar.

The Oscar nominees for best picture announced earlier this past week echoed the producers’ best picture nominees, with the exception of “Deadpool,” which made the cut with producers but not the film academy.

“Zootopia” won the Producers Guild prize for animated feature.

