Ceremony held for couple killed in Gatlinburg wildfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A celebration of life ceremony was held Saturday for a Memphis couple who died in the Gatlinburg wildfires.

Family and friends gathered at Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville to remember Jon and Janet Summers.

They were visiting Gatlinburg with their three sons, who live in Nashville, when the wildfires started to spread.

As the family tried to evacuate, they became trapped after a tree fell across the road. They all got out of the car and were separated as they attempted to run to safety.

The brothers survived and are still recovering.

Jon and Janet Summers are among 14 people who tragically lost their lives in the wildfires.