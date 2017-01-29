6 people arrested during protest at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say six people were arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where people gathered to protest President Trump’s executive order regarding citizens of seven Muslim nations and also community-related issues.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that the six were arrested Saturday night. They say about 50 protesters formed two groups with the first group protesting Trump’s immigration order, followed by a second group that protested community-related issues.

Police said the protesters were asked to leave because of public safety concerns, and six people refused. They were arrested and now face charges that include trespassing and resist, obstruct and delay.

Trump’s executive order barred citizens of seven Muslim nations from entering the United States.

