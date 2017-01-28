West Lake Elementary students take over Barnes and Noble in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- The students of West Lake Elementary School took over Barnes and Noble on Saturday. It was for the kickoff of a fundraiser, which will raise money for local literacy efforts.

The school has partnered with the Fort Watauga Society of the Children of the American Revolution for their literary promotion called “Read for Independence”. The society utilizes history as a method to encourage children to get excited to read.

At the kickoff, event members wore clothing from the 1700’s. There were also events happening throughout the day including performances from the Watauga Valley Fife and Drum, as well as folks from the Overmountain Victory Trail Association reading stories.

“What we want to do is encourage children to read and we are confident that they will read more if the stories are exciting and there’s nothing more exciting than local history,” Melodie Daniels, said.

The fundraiser will continue through Wednesday. People can go into Barnes and Nobles and ask them for a bar code for the Fort Watauga Society fundraiser or they can go online and enter it. The bar code is 12083945.

