Vols’ Dobbs, Sutton shine at Reese’s Senior Bowl

MOBILE, AL- Tennessee’s Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton showcased their talents for NFL scouts and coaches on Saturday at the 68th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Both Dobbs and Sutton started for the South team, which took a 16-15 win over the North team.

Dobbs played in the South’s first three possessions and finished 12-for-15 for 104 yards and had one interception.

Dobbs completed two of three passes for 13 yards during the South’s opening drive. His first pass was a four-yard completion to Alabama tight end O.J. Howard over the middle. Under center three plays later, Dobbs completed his second pass to San Diego State’s Donnel Pomphrey off of play action to his right for an 11-yard gain. Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram dropped Dobbs’ third pass down the left seam.

On the second play of the South’s second possession, Dobbs completed a 10-pass to Grambling State’s Chad Williams and showcased his mobility on his fifth throw, rolling to his right to evade pressure and get rid the ball. Dobbs was hit as he threw on his sixth passing attempt as his left tackle was pushed into him on the release, affecting the pass down the middle and resulting in an interception for Lorenzo Jerome of St. Francis (Pa.).

The South ran the two-minute drill for its third possession at the end of the first quarter. Dobbs looked good in the hurry-up offense, starting with a five-yard pass to Howard. He followed that with a five-yard pass to Texas A&M’s Josh Reynolds down the right sideline. Three plays later, he completed a six-yard sideline pass to Pumphrey. Dobbs hit Howard for six-yard gain and a first down and then beat the expiring first-quarter clock to rifle a pass to Howard down the right seam for a 24-yard gain.

Dobbs remained hot at the start of the second quarter. On first down from the South’s 25-yard line, he connected with BYU’s Jamaal Williams for a four-yard completion out of the backfield. On 3rd-and-3 two plays later, he displayed his quick release, hitting Western Kentucky’s Taywan Taylor on a 14-yard quick slant. Dobbs completed a seven-yard pass to Reynolds and picked up another first down when his screen pass to Florida State fullback Freddie Stevenson resulted in a 10-yard gain. The South turned the ball over on a fumble by Reynolds during a reverse.

Cleveland Browns and South head coach Hue Jackson was pleased with Dobbs’ performance.

“I thought Josh did a good job,” Jackson said. “He couldn’t control getting hit and flipping the ball up in the air, but I thought he ran the offense, moved the ball and did the things we thought he could do. He did a good job.”

NFL Network analyst and draft expert Mike Mayock shared that opinion at halftime.

“I thought Joshua Dobbs did a nice job with his set,” Mayock said.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said that scouts had great things to say about Dobbs and California’s Davis Webb.

“When you talk to scouts who have gone on those two school calls, they say these are the types of kids that coaches are going to want to work with,” Jeremiah said. “Their work ethic is outstanding.”

Sutton started the game at cornerback for the South and also played on special teams. He posted three tackles in the game and none of the receivers he covered were targeted by North quarterbacks.

Playing at the nickel, he halted the North’s opening possession when he made a tackle on Michigan’s De’Veon Smith after a seven-yard completion on 3rd-and-11.

During the North’s second possession, Sutton made a big tackle on 2nd-and-Goal, stopping Smith at the four-yard line.

On the broadcast, Mayock said that he was impressed with what he saw out of Sutton over the course of the Senior Bowl Week.

“He tackled everybody and gave great effort,” Mayock said of Sutton showing in practices.

Sutton played at right corner, nickel and free safety in the second half and did not have a pass thrown his way. He made his third stop of the day when he tripped Toledo running back Kareem Hunt in the third quarter on a 20-yard run down the left seam.

