Trump suspends Syrian refugees program

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is indefinitely suspending the United States’ Syrian refugees program.

Trump signed a presidential executive order Friday that declares the entry of “nationals of Syria as refugees” is “detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

Trump is suspending the program until he says their admission to the country is “consistent with the national interest.”

Trump’s order also appears to be capping the number of refugees from other countries at 50,000 people in in fiscal year 2017.

Trump had promised to scale back refugee admissions during his campaign, arguing that they posed a potential risk to national security.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Trump said “new vetting measures” are aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States, adding: “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas.”

