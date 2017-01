WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash on interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia.

The northbound lanes near mile marker 10 are closed at this time.

Virginia State Police say at least one person is injured.

No other vehicles were involved.

