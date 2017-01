KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police are looking for someone who drove their car into a convenience store then drove off.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Sunoco on Memorial Boulevard.

No one was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation and no other details were available.

If you have any information that can help police, call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423.246.9111.

