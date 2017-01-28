Five Daniel Boone Trailblazers student athletes put pen to paper

Gray — Busy morning at Daniel Boone high school where 5 student athletes put pen to paper.

Starting with Caleb Sells from the Blazers cross country and track team, Sells who was all conference and region twice signed with Tusculum.

Joining him on the Pioneers cross country and track squad will be his teammate Zac Branham who was apart of the 2014 state championship team.

From the Blazers basketball team Makehzy Bennett signed a national letter of intent with with King University, so far in her career she’s scored 435 points.

From the Blazers softball team Lexi McDowell who’s headed to Walters State was apart of Daniel Boone’s sub state softball team.

And finally from the Blazers volleyball team Makayla Ledford who had 25 aces, 147 kills and 30 blocks last season will play for UVA Wise.