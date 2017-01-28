ETSU women rally to top Wofford

SPARTANBURG, SC- In one of the largest comebacks in ETSU Women’s Basketball history the Buccaneers rallied from 20 points down to defeat Wofford, 77-69 on Saturday afternoon inside Benjamin Johnson Arena.

“They showed a lot of toughness today,” said head coach Brittney Ezell. “I think Mike Starke our conditioning coach needs to be commended because our conditioning was there towards the end of the game.”

It was the fourth straight victory as ETSU improves their overall record to 13-9 and 5-2 in Southern Conference play. The Bucs have now won 15 straight games against the Terriers. It was the largest comeback since ETSU came back from 24 points down against Chattanooga in the 2014 SoCon Tournament Championship game.

ETSU had four players scored in double figures for the third time this season and the first time since Jan.8 at Samford.

Leading the way was All-American candidate junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) once again shined scoring a team-high 29 points along with five rebounds and seven assists on 11-of-18 shooting from the field. Tarter scored 14 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter and 21 alone in the second half. This weekend Tarter averaged 30 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has scored in double figures in 16 of the last 17 games.

““Tianna willed us to win today,” said Ezell. “She was the best player on the floor and she is just a special talent and knows when it is time to take over.”

Fellow backcourt member senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) had 14 points, nine of which came in the third quarter on 3-of-7 shooting from behind the arc. Overall, Bridges went 5-of-15 from the floor and recorded four three-pointers for the 10th time this year. The senior guard has scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games.

Controlling the boards once again was sophomore Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C) recording her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Dean has now recorded double figure rebounds in four of the last five games.

For the second time since Jan.21 freshman Kelci Marosites (Elizabethton, Tenn.) scored in double digits with 11 points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. Through the first 19 games of the season Marosites scored 11 points but in the last three games has tallied 32 points.

