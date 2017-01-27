Zuckerberg urges Trump to keep borders open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is worried that President Donald Trump will go too far in his crackdown on immigration.

In a Friday post on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg is urging Trump to keep the U.S. borders open to refugees who need a safe haven.

Trump signed an executive order Friday imposing new guidelines aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the U.S.

Zuckerberg is also urging Trump not to deport millions of “undocumented folks” who don’t pose any security threats.

Immigration is an important issue for Zuckerberg for several reasons.

Like most technology companies, Facebook employs highly skilled immigrants as engineers who help create the company’s products. The parents of Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, are ethnic Chinese who fled to the U.S. on a boat from Vietnam.