Woman found dead from gunshot wound in Church Hill, police and TBI investigating

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – Chief Mark Johnson confirmed the Church Hill Police Department, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, is investigating an incident where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound Friday morning.

According to Johnson, the incident was reported just before 8 a.m., but said they were not able to release any further details due to the investigation being in the preliminary stages.

We’ll continue to update this story as information becomes available.

