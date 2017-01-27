Tennessee Special Olympics Winter Games to be held in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Athletes from across the state will be gathering in Gatlinburg for the Tennessee Special Olympics Winter Games. This will be the 32nd anniversary of the games.

More than 150 athletes will be competing in alpine skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.

Director of Competitions Meg Takahashi said, “Thanks to individuals, organizations and businesses in and around Gatlinburg, the Winter Games will be a great event. Our athletes look forward to their Winter Olympics all year!”

The games will be from February 5-7 at Ober Gatlinburg and the Gatlinburg Snow Sports Center. The Opening Ceremony will be at the Gatlinburg Convention Center from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Attendees can see the March of the Athletes, the Special Olympics Oath, welcoming speech and the presentation of the colors. The next day, the Special Olympics Flame will be lit at Ober at 9 a.m.

Special Olympics Tennessee provides year-round training for athletes in 19 sports.