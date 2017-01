Each year 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. This degenerative disease causes deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech, and sensory function. In 325 gyms across the country, those Parkinson’s patients are learning to fight back with a class called, Rock Steady Boxing”. One of those classes takes place right here in Johnson City. Lisa Whitfield is here to show us how to throw the first punch against Parkinson’s. For more, visit this website.

