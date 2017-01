A local school needs your help to earn grant money. Rock Creek School in Unicoi County is trying to earn money through an

online vote. The school created at video that highlights some of the programs that their students are taking part in. They have to

finish among the top 10 in votes in the country. At last check they were around 27th. This is a link to the page. Watch the video

and vote for Rock Creek School.

https://follettchallenge.com/videos/851