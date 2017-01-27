Residents dumping dogs at locked animal shelter’s gates

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Residents are continuing to dump dogs at the gates of an animal shelter that locked its doors because of a deadly virus.

That the SBK animal shelters in Kingsport and Sullivan County temporarily closed due to an outbreak of the virus distemper.

Distemper is a contagious canine virus that is hard to contain and impossible to cure.

“When people drive up and see the sign is there that we’re closed and we’re not accepting animals at this point, then they have a tendency to just dump them,” said Donna Davidson, Operations Manager for the Sullivan County, Bluff City, Kingsport Animal Shelter.

Davidson said that’s what happened yesterday, when two dogs were left stranded in front of Kingsport’s locked gate.

“A car can very easily run over those animals and they are endangering their lives when they do that,” Davidson said.

It is also dangerous for the dumped animals, she said, because of distemper.

“If it’s on the ground outside, they can pick it up,” said Davidson.

Distemper is a deadly virus that’s made its way through and temporarily closed the SBK shelters. It starts out like a cold, but it gets much worse.

“It starts attacking the brain and they have neurological symptoms, seizures,” said Davidson.

Davidson said so far the virus has killed nine dogs.

“With this outbreak being so close to our surrounding counties, it just puts us on a higher alert than normal,” said Shannon Posada, Shelter Director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter.

The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is taking extra precautions and asking people coming into the shelter: “Is your dog sick, is your dog healthy where did you get the dog where did it come from? And kind of get a vicinity and area of where the dog has been,” Posada said.

Back in Kingsport, shelter employees are constantly checking the dogs, disinfecting every day and hoping to be back open in two weeks.

“These animals are our family and we’re their last chance and it kind of makes you feel like you’ve let them down in a way because there’s nothing you can do, just do the best you can to take care of the ones that are here and pray that no more get sick,” said Davidson.

SBK shelter leaders say they need the public’s help. They are looking for donations of bleach, old washcloths, towels, and newspapers for a quarantine they set up. You can drop off the items at the shelters.

