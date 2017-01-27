Peyton Manning for Senate? Sen. Alexander’s staff calls report ‘unfounded rumor’

Washington D.C. (WJHL) — Staff members for a Tennessee U.S. Senator said Friday there’s no truth to a report that he plans to leave politics and possibly make way for a Peyton Manning candidacy.

Sen. Lamar Alexander’s office issued a statement calling out “Politico” for reporting an “unfounded rumor” that Alexander wouldn’t run for re-election in 2020.

The report also said some Republicans wondered if football legend Peyton Manning would run for the seat.

Alexander’s chief of staff David Cleary said while Alexander is a fan of Manning, “The senator has made no formal decision about 2020 but he’s fundraising and taking the steps one would take to prepare for re-election.”

Cleary said Alexander’s focus is on fixing the damage caused by Obamacare, replacing No Child Left Behind and maintaining a Republican majority in the Senate.

