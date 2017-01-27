Parents of murdered UVA student pushing for better DNA collection in Va.

WRIC Newsroom Published:
Courtesy of WRIC
Courtesy of WRIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of murdered UVA student Hannah Graham are pushing for more DNA testing here in the state.

Almost two and a half years ago, Hannah Graham was abducted and murdered in Charlottesville.

Her parents, John and Sue Graham are urging lawmakers to consider HJ711 which calls for the state to study the effect of expanding the number of misdemeanor crimes that require DNA collection.

Hannah’s killer, Jesse Matthew Junior, was convicted of criminal trespassing in 2010 – five years after he had attacked and attempted to kill another young woman in Fairfax.

Had his DNA been collected in 2010, the Graham’s believe police could have matched him to the attack in Fairfax before he ever met Hannah.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s