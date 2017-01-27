Parents of murdered UVA student pushing for better DNA collection in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of murdered UVA student Hannah Graham are pushing for more DNA testing here in the state.

Almost two and a half years ago, Hannah Graham was abducted and murdered in Charlottesville.

Her parents, John and Sue Graham are urging lawmakers to consider HJ711 which calls for the state to study the effect of expanding the number of misdemeanor crimes that require DNA collection.

Hannah’s killer, Jesse Matthew Junior, was convicted of criminal trespassing in 2010 – five years after he had attacked and attempted to kill another young woman in Fairfax.

Had his DNA been collected in 2010, the Graham’s believe police could have matched him to the attack in Fairfax before he ever met Hannah.