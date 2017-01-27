Man accused in child death case arraigned on murder, abuse charges in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man accused of murder and abuse of a child was arraigned Friday in Sullivan County Criminal Court.

According to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Julie Canter, James Casteel was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and filing a false police report, following an investigation into the death of his girlfriend’s child.

The child reportedly suffered from a head trauma.

Casteel was initially charged with aggravated child abuse and filing a false report in November of 2015, but a few months later after the child was released from Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the child died.

The child’s mother was in jail when the incident occurred and was not charged.

According to Canter, an investigation resulted in charges of first-degree murder being filed in December 2016.

Casteel was scheduled to appear in court again on April 11 to give defense attorneys time to hire their own expert medical witness to review the autopsy findings.

