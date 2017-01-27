Man accused in 2012 Greene Co. murders case found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man accused of multiple murder charges in Greene County was found guilty on all counts and was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

James Douglas Black is one of three people charged in the deaths of Cortney Thompson and Terrance Stewart in 2012.

A man found the victims’ bodies under the Newport Bridge on Highway 321 in Greene County.

A judge has sentenced Christopher Jones to 35 years in prison in the case, while Tabitha Whitlock has yet to be tried.

In September, a mistrial was declared in the case against Black, after a witness said he met Black while both were in jail.

