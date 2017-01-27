Man, 18, arrested in connection to several auto burglaries in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police arrested a man connected to several auto burglaries.

Alexander Miracolo, 18, was arrested on Thursday and charged with 18 counts of auto burglary, two counts of theft over $500 and eight counts of theft under $500.

The Johnson City Police Department reports the auto burglaries happened in the areas of Englewood Boulevard, Sanford Drive and Prescott Drive on September 29, 2016.

Police say Miracolo was stopped in his vehicle along with another male as they were leaving the area. According to a report, the duo had ‘various tools of the trade associated with the burglary of motor vehicles”

Miracolo was arrested this week and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $198,000 bond. An arraignment hearing is set for Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.