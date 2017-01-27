KPD officers search for man who fled traffic stop, ran from vehicle

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for a man who was driving on a revoked license and evaded police during a traffic stop.

According to a KPD news release, officers were driving eastbound on East Stone Drive near Arbutus Avenue when they saw a vehicle with the high beam headlights on approaching the opposite direction.

The driver reportedly never dimmed the headlights and passed the officer, who turned around and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver — later revealed as Donald Wayne Pickle, III, 36, of Kingsport — failed to stop at first and continued on along East Stone Drive before turning right on Gibson Mill Road and pulling over near the intersection of Bloomingdale Pike.

When officers approached, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper also arrived to serve as backup and approached the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

According to the release, when officers asked Pickle why he didn’t stop, he said he was looking for a safe place to stop.

When he was asked for his license, he said it was revoked, but handed officers his Tennessee ID card — a card used for identification only.

A check of Pickle’s driving history revealed he had three prior arrests for driving on a revoked license.

When officers asked Pickle to step out of the vehicle, he put the vehicle in gear and sped away almost hitting the trooper on-scene.

Pickle reportedly turned the vehicle right on Bloomingdale Pike and drove approximately a quarter of a mile before pulling over and running away.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find Pickle.

While towing Pickle’s vehicle, officers found two open beers between the two front seats.

According to the release, a warrant was obtained charging Pickle with aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license-4th offense, driver in possession of open alcohol and violation of light law.

Pickle was described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and is mostly bald with hazel eyes. He also reportedly has a mustache and a beard.

KPD said Pickle is still at large and anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

