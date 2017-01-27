Kentucky man dead after underground mine accident

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
miner's coal mine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WATE) – A Kentucky man died after an underground mine accident in a Pike County.

Ray Hatfield, 42, was a conveyor belt attendant for 23 years. Investigators say he was injured inside the R&C Coal LLC Mine No. 2 in Pikeville.

“I’m asking all Kentuckians who understand and appreciate the power of prayer to please join with me in praying for the family, friends and co-workers of the Pikeville coal miner who tragically lost his life on the job yesterday,” Gov. Bevin said. “United we stand, divided we fall. We are Kentucky.”

The mine is closed while the Kentucky Department for Natuaral Resources, Division of mine Safety look into the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s