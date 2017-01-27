Kansas man wanted as a Fugitive from Justice arrested in Johnson City

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – Last night officers of the Johnson City Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, arrested 28 yr old Joshua Morton, and charged him with being a Fugitive from Justice.

The arrest occurred after U.S. Marshals made contact with Mr. Morton and determined he had a felony warrant out of Kansas for parole violation.

Mr. Morton was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for January 27, 2017, in Washington County General Sessions Court.