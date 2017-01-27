Kansas man wanted as a Fugitive from Justice arrested in Johnson City

By Published:
joshua-morton

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – Last night officers of the Johnson City Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, arrested 28 yr old Joshua Morton, and charged him with being a Fugitive from Justice.

The arrest occurred after U.S. Marshals made contact with Mr. Morton and determined he had a felony warrant out of Kansas for parole violation.

Mr. Morton was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for January 27, 2017, in Washington County General Sessions Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s