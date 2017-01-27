International Storytelling Center gives award to Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort, kicks off festival in Pigeon Forge

JONESBOROGUH, TN (WJHL)- Friday the International Storytelling Center based in Jonesborough is awarding Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort and Spa with its first ever Seal of Excellence Award..

ISC’s partnership with Dreammore began before it open. ISC’s President Kiran Sing Sirah says ISC has worked with the resort to make sure the stories of East Tennessee, Parton, and of the guests themselves are a part of the visitors’ experiences.

“When you go to the Dreammore you’ll see a whole, almost like a museum exhibit, on Dolly Parton’s story and ways in which people can leave their dream story. There they actually put a lot of value on storytelling as part of their recruitment and their training,” Sing Sirah said.

ISC recently created the Storytelling Seal of Excellence program to recognize cultural institutions, tourist attractions, and communities that use storytelling to enhance their mission. ISC said Dolly’s resort does just that.

The seal will be awarded Friday during the Lyrics & Lore event, a four-day music and storytelling at the Dreammore Resort, co-sponsored by the International Storytelling Center.

More information on the event:

Co-sponsored by ISC, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa, and the Smoky Mountain Songwriters Festival, Lyrics & Lore is a new annual event designed to bring together some of the country’s most talented storytellers and musicians to celebrate two of the rich traditions of the Appalachian region. Lyrics & Lore, which runs Thursday to Sunday, January 26 – 29, 2017, will feature many performances and workshops that are free and open to the public, including storytelling concerts by Bil Lepp and Beth Horner. The musical portion of the program will feature Jerry Salley, Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, and other award-winning songwriters from country, bluegrass, and gospel music. Note that some of the music concerts are separately ticketed events.” -International Storytelling Center

