‘Heartbeat Bill’ aims to prohibit abortions, local women’s organization concerned

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee State Representative Micah Van Huss filed the “Heartbeat Bill” Thursday. The bill would prohibit women from getting an abortion after a doctor detects a heartbeat but an area women’s organization isn’t for it.

The bill appears to come into conflict with the Supreme Court ruling Roe vs. Wade which guarantees a woman’s right to choose to abort a pregnancy.

According to Tennessee Department of Health data, in 2014 nearly 10,000 women in Tennessee had an abortion; Representative Van Huss is promoting legislation to get that number down to zero.

“The Heartbeat Bill would say that when a fetus’ heartbeat is detected by ultrasound then abortions would be illegal from that point on,” Representative Van Huss said.

Van Huss said it is landmark legislation that would save 90% of Tennessee’s unborn.

The president of the local branch of the National Organization for Women disagrees.

“Micah Van Huss will never know what a pregnancy feels like,” Tori Neal said.

She said most women don’t know their pregnant at the six to twelve week time frame Van Huss is proposing and he can’t relate.

“He is a man and doesn’t have to face those issues,” Neal said.

Neal said while she strongly opposes Van Huss’ plan, they have similar goals.

“We want the same thing we want to stop abortion but making it illegal will just stop safe abortion,” Neal said. This will just force women to go back to before Roe vs. Wade,” Neal said.

Representative Van Huss said when confronted about protecting women’s rights, he thinks of his six month old daughter.

“She’s been a blessing to us and people would ask, you know, what about a woman’s right to choose? My answer to that would be that I believe in a woman’s right to live,” Representative Van Huss said.

Van Huss isn’t the only lawmaker with legislation that would impact abortions. He said at least two other bills will be up for consideration.

Constitutional law consultant, Stewart Harris said bills like this have been introduced in other states but he doesn’t think it will move forward.

“In all likelihood such a bill would be unconstitutional pursuant to the Casey vs. Planned Parenthood decision,” Harris said.

He said Supreme Court cases like Casey vs. Planned Parenthood and Roe vs. Wade wouldn’t allow for such a bill.

He added that when a state joins the union they agree that national law prevails.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.