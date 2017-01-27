Former Greene Valley Developmental Center employee pleads guilty to aggravated assault

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Former Greene Valley Developmental Center employee Alysia Prater has pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault.

Prater is accused of slapping a resident in the face with a shoe. She has been ordered to be on probation for two years.alysia-ann-prater

Her attorney indicated she reached a plea deal she will be on the abuse registry for life.

Our Community Watchdog investigation prompted her arrest. Nate Morabito was in court for her tearful plea. We’ll post more details on WJHL.com and have a full report beginning on the news on 5:00 p.m.

