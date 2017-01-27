Former Sullivan North bookkeeper charged in theft, forgery case

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A former Sullivan North High School bookkeeper was indicted on theft and forgery charges earlier this month.

According to a news release from Tennessee Comptroller Justin P. Wilson, investigators looked into the theft of money from Sullivan North athletic events between Aug. 16 and Sept. 10 of 2016.

The investigation led to a Sullivan County grand jury indicting Tami Minnick on Jan. 18 with one count of theft over $1,000 and four counts of forgery.

Minnick was accused of stealing at least $1,200 from admissions charged for athletic events at Sullivan North.

Minnick admitted to investigators that she took the money to pay personal bills, according to the state. She was terminated from her job Sept. 14.

Wilson said in the news release that Sullivan North leaders are now making sure that more than one person is responsible for handling collections.

Minnick was released from the Sullivan County jail after posting $7,500 bond.