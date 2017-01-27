Family: Last Gatlinburg wildfire victim identified by DNA

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Family members say DNA samples confirm the 14th person killed in the Gatlinburg wildfires has been positively identified as missing grandmother Pamela Johnson.

Johnson’s granddaughter Karyssa Dalton posted to Facebook that DNA samples confirm the last set of unidentified remains are those of Johnson.

The family is also asking for help paying for Johnson’s cremation and memorial.

The 59-year-old grandmother lived in Gatlinburg for the last 15 years and worked as a clerk at McKinney’s Market and Deli and was known as “Mama Pam.” She was last seen leaving work the night of November 28.

Two juveniles have since been charged in the fires that ravaged Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Click here to read about what’s next for them in the case.