Crime scene tape seen at home in Church Hill, TN

Published:
CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – Church Hill police are investigating an incident a home on Holliston Mills Road at the Church Hill Village Apartments.

Church Hill police chief Mark Johnson told News Channel 11 his department could not release any details at this time.

Pictures from the scene show crime scene tape surrounds a portion of the property. Chief Johnson expects to release more details later this afternoon.

News Channel 11 is closely tracking the latest in this case. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.
