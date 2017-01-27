$12 million psychiatric hospital coming to Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport will soon have a new $12 million psychiatric hospital. The Memphis-based company, Strategic Behavioral Health has been working on this project for around three years, according to Mike Garone, the director of development.

The facility will include 72 beds and have both inpatient and outpatient services. It will also be used to treat substance abuse, staff said.

The company researched the area by looking at the amount of beds available for psychiatric patients, as well as the area’s population size and found that people were having to travel out of the area to receive psychiatric services, said Garone. He also said that one of the company’s goals is that this new facility will help alleviate that issue.

The hospital will be located at the end of Executive Park Boulevard off of East Stone Drive.

According to Garone, construction is expected to begin during the middle to late summer and should take around one year to complete.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.