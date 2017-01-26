Upgrades, new apartment complex coming to Enterprise Place in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A major upgrade is in store for one Kingsport road that city leaders say has not seen much traffic in the past 20 years.

That upgrade is meant to service a new apartment complex coming to Enterprise Place.

City leaders said heavy equipment needed to build the apartment complex at the end of Enterprise Place has taken a toll on the road, and that’s why the city has plans to rebuild and repave it.

Nestled in the corner of John B. Dennis Highway and Interstate 26, Enterprise Place is home to a few fast food joints and hotels.

The road in front of them is smooth, but a quick drive around the corner is a different sight – a road not fit for traffic.

“It’ll look like a brand new road,” said Assistant City Manager for Operations for the City of Kingsport, Ryan McReynolds.

That is after the city of Kingsport upgrades it by adding new asphalt and widening the road.

“We’re also going to build a walkway from the road up to the shopping area where Wendy’s, Hardee’s and all that is,” McReynolds said.

It is a task that will cost the city about $550,000 and one they say needs to be done since a new neighbor is on the way.

“We’re excited to see a new set of apartments being built,” said McReynolds.

The new apartment complex – called the Retreat at Meadowview – will be located at the end of Enterprise Place.

“They are market rate apartments and so they will contain all the newer finishes and some of the higher upgrades we haven’t seen previously in some of our older units,” said Lynn Tully, Development Services Director for the City of Kingsport.

A private developer will build 74 units in phase one.

“We’re hoping that he enters into phase two fairly quickly and that will add another 74,” said Tully. “We’re looking at an investment of about 14 million dollars over the course of several years.”

The city also hopes the expansion and upgrade to Enterprise Place will spur more business along the road.

“There are several vacant areas along Enterprise Place that have high visibility from the interstate and from the interstate exit ramp and that just makes those more developable for commercial properties,” Tully said.

Upgrades to the road will begin mid-February and should take about four months to complete.

The apartment complex is in the early phases of construction. Developers hope to finish by the end of the year.

