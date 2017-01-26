TSA officials offer reminder of prohibited items on flights

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – The Transportation Security Administration is warning air travelers about what items are and are not allowed to be carried onto commercials flights.

On Thursday, TSA officials at the Tri-Cities Airport displayed several items that had to be surrendered by passengers before they could board their flights last year.

Some of the items are more obvious — knives, box cutters and other weapons — however, passengers may not know that any type of liquid, lotion, cream, gel or paste is prohibited if it is bigger than 3.4 ounces.

If you have a question about whether or not an item would be allowed on a plane, you can send a photo to their Ask TSA Twitter page. Officials said you’ll normally get a response within 30 minutes.

