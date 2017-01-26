Tri-Cities Airport Authority hoping to attract businesses to airport property, could bring thousands of jobs

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL)-A new development in a unique location here in the Tri-Cities could bring thousands of jobs. The Tri-Cities Airport Authority is hoping to attract companies to build on 160 acres of land at the Tri-Cities Airport.

This is a project that’s been talked about for years. Patrick Wilson, Executive Director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority said they’ve done all they can with grant funding to develop it, but now they need the help of the cities to finish getting the land ready for development.

“They’ll be nothing like that, there will be nothing like that in the state of Tennessee,” Johnson City Mayor David Tomita said.

Tomita said if this happens, it’s not just Sullivan County that will reap the rewards.

“I personally am very excited about that project, such a unique piece of property, even being in Sullivan County will be a benefit to this whole region,” Tomita said.

Wilson said they are hoping to attract aerospace companies.

“Typical aerospace industry job pays about 70 percent higher than our regional manufacturing jobs,” Wilson said.

But Wilson said they need the Tennessee legislature’s help to get this project off the ground.

State Representative Timothy Hill (R- Blountville) said he is carrying legislation that would give more flexibility to the airport authority to get the property site ready, and make it easier for cities to invest.

“For the cities and counties within the region to come together and come up with a plan to fund the development of the entire 160 acres,” Tomita said.

If the airport authority can bring industry to all 160 acres, “It could attract between 1,000 and 2,000 aerospace jobs,” Wilson said.

Right now 20 acres are ready to build on, 140 still need work.

