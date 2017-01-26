Tennessee store owner refuses to sell yarn for Women’s March hat

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin yarn shop owner defended a Facebook post where she called parts of the Women’s March “vile” and “despicable” because “they are going about it the wrong way.”

Elizabeth Poe says she felt compelled to write the post Tuesday after refusing to sell yarn to a woman who wanted it for a hat often seen at this weekend’s women’s movement marches.

Poe, who has owned the Joy of Knitting in the Nashville suburb for the last five years, wrote:

With the recent women’s march on Washington, I ask that you if you want yarn for any project for the women’s movement that you please shop for yarn elsewhere. The vulgarity, vile and evilness of this movement is absolutely despicable. That kind of behavior is unacceptable and is not welcomed at The Joy of Knitting. I will never need that kind of business to remain open. Two wrongs will never ever make it right. As the owner of this business and a Christian, I have a duty to my customers and my community to promote values of mutual respect, love, compassion, understanding, and integrity. The women’s movement is counterproductive to unity of family, friends, community, and nation. I do pray for these women. May the God work out His love in their hearts and continue to heal and unite Americans.

Poe said she never imagined the reactions to the post after they filled her phone and Facebook page with more fiery comments both for and against what she wrote.

“We are all for women’s and minority rights. They are going about doing the right thing the wrong way,” Poe told News 2 as she sold more yarn to supportive customers while answering questions from reporters.

“We live in a nation that we are blessed that we can actually protest, but not that way. Not that way to that level of indecency; [it] is not acceptable.”

The store owner told WKRN she was especially upset with some of the “hateful words” used by celebrity speakers at the women’s rallies and the hats that have been associated with a woman’s body part.

“It’s degrading to women, and its degrading to men,” she added as several customers came by to express their support.

One customer though was astonished to see several television cameras at the normally quiet store in a Franklin shopping area.

“I came in for some yarn,” said the customer, “and stepped into a soap opera and a controversy.”

Poe added that while surprised at the reaction to her post, she hopes it begins a conversation that might actually bring people together.