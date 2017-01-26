TDOT says it hasn’t been made aware of issues on Highway 19-E in Hampton

HAMPTON, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation says it has not received any reports of issues about a problem spot on Highway 19-E in Hampton.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tonya Range was injured Monday night after she crashed on 19-E near Church Street.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says she hydroplaned after standing water gathered because of rain.

She crashed into a concrete wall and a fence.

David Homer Hicks said he built the wall specifically to protect his home from crashes.

His neighbor Linda Bass said she’s reached out to TDOT to request a guardrail and possibly a caution sign.

When News Channel 11 reached out to TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi he said, “The local TDOT office hasn’t been made aware of any issues in this area. We will evaluate to determine the current field conditions and will pursue corrections as needed.”

Nagi also said citizens are more than welcome to contact them with concerns.

He said people can submit emals to TDOT.comments@tn.gov or call them at 1-877-SmartWay.

Tonya Range was in stable condition Wednesday night at the Johnson City Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for Mountain States Health Alliance.

