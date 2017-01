Skeletal remains identified as missing Fort Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Authorities say skeletal remains found in Tennessee are those of a missing Fort Campbell soldier.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland sent a statement to news media Wednesday confirming that the remains found at Exit 19 on Interstate 24 in Robertson County have been identified as belonging to Pfc. Shadow McClaine, who was a member of the 101st Airborne Division at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

She was reported missing in September 2016 and her abandoned car was found in Nashville.

“All of us here at Fort Campbell are saddened by the news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general for the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell.

Two other soldiers out of Fort Campbell are currently being held in McClaine’s death. The U.S. Army preferred charges against the men for conspiracy, premeditated murder, and kidnapping.

Further details on the investigation or how McClaine might have died were not immediately released.

Two Fort Campbell soldiers were charged in November with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the case. The Army post said Thursday that Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson remain in pre-trial confinement awaiting court-martial on the charges.

According to media reports, Williams-McCray is McClaine’s ex-husband.