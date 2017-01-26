Ryan says Congress will pay billions for wall

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. holds his copy of insurance premium statistics during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan urged the GOP-controlled House to pass a “critical first step toward delivering relief” from President Barack Obama's signature health care law as the chamber steamed ahead on legislation that is the first step toward repealing it and replacing it with something else. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. holds his copy of insurance premium statistics during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan urged the GOP-controlled House to pass a “critical first step toward delivering relief” from President Barack Obama's signature health care law as the chamber steamed ahead on legislation that is the first step toward repealing it and replacing it with something else. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump’s border wall will cost $12 billion to $15 billion – and Ryan says Congress will pay for it by this fall.

The Wisconsin Republican made his comments to reporters in Philadelphia, where GOP lawmakers are holding their annual strategy retreat.

Ryan was pressed on whether the wall’s price tag would be added to the deficit – or whether Congress would find some ways to offset the cost. But he wouldn’t commit.

The point, Ryan says, is that Congress will pay for “the construction of a physical barrier on the border.”

Trump is set to speak to the lawmakers later Thursday – a day after signing an executive order calling for the wall.

