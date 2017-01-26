Rep. Micah Van Huss introduces “Heartbeat Bill” to waive abortions

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Representative Micah Van Huss (R-Johnson City) introduced on Thursday a bill that prohibits an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The bill has been dubbed the “Heartbeat Bill”.

“It is imperative that we protect life. I wasn’t around for Roe v. Wade. I am now and I aim to make this right,” said Van Huss. “Six months ago, my wife and I welcomed our baby girl into the world. Do I think that a woman has a right to choose? I think that a woman has a right to live.”

Co-sponsor of the bill, Courtney Rogers (R – Goodlettsville) agrees, “Life is precious. … We must keep life as a sacred virtue. The fight for life is for all life. I am grateful to Rep. Van Huss for bringing this bill.”

Rep. Van Huss claims HB108 will prevent 90% of pregnancies from termination.

According to the Mayo Clinic, fetus’ heart begins forming during the fifth week of pregnancy. A heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks of pregnancy.