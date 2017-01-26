PHOTOS: Elizabethton police search for people who took guitars that fell off trailer

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Police Department says it needs your help locating the two people who took two guitars that fell off a trailer during transport.

The incident happened around last Thursday afternoon at the intersection of North Lynn Avenue and Broad Street.

Police say before the driver had an opportunity to stop the truck and turn around to pick up the missing load, some of the guitars were taken.

EPD says eight new Fender Squire acoustic guitars fell off the truck, but five of them were taken.

Investigators say they’ve recovered three of the guitars, but they need help locating two more.

The police department reports no charges have been placed in the case at this time.

The police department released images of the man and woman see taking two of the guitars. If you can help police identify them, call the Elizabethton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (423)547-6250 or (423)297-9002 or the Crime Stoppers Tips Line (423)542-7574.

See also:

17 guitars donated anonymously to Carter Co. schools

Police investigating stolen guitars in Elizabethton

Elizabethton police: Theft of Guitars View as list View as gallery Open Gallery